Frustrated Denver renters forming tenants unions amid rising costs

Renters in Colorado are banding together. The housing crisis is prompting more and more renters around the country to form tenant unions, working to support and advocate for renters' rights.

"I think it's a sign of people being fed up," said Carmen Medrano, the Colorado Homes For All co-chair. "Corporate landlords have really tilted the playing field to be on their side, and to ensure all of the laws benefit them, and by renters coming together, they're simply leveling the playing field."

Here in Colorado, the newest of these unions, Denver Metro Tenants Union, is hosting its first official meeting Wednesday to quote fight "against landlordism in the Denver metro area."

The meeting is being held at The Green House Connection Center at 6:30 p.m. Recently in the metro, the Denver-Aurora Tenants United was also formed.

"The west coast and the east coast have a strong history of tenant unions and you can see that by the strong tenant laws that have been passed in those states," Medrano said.

New data released earlier this year, shows that in Denver, rent costs rose nearly 10% going into 2023. It also shows that more households are spending at least 30% of their income on rent.

"Housing is not only unaffordable, but it's also the conditions that folks are forced to live in. They are untenable," said Together Colorado executive director, Meghan Carrier. "We continue not to have the ability to have any rent stabilization or any local control of what rent could be."

Several bills are currently being heard in the state legislature that would provide some relief to renters like HB23-1115.

It passed the House and was introduced in the Senate in March. If passed, it would allow local governments, like city councils, to enact some form of rent control.

Those like Medrano hope these unions will result in better renting conditions for Coloradans.

"When people come together, when renters come together they can make a difference in their lives and their families lives," she said.

CBS News Colorado contacted the Apartment Association of Metro Denver for this story, but a spokesperson said they didn't feel experienced enough with tenant unions to speak on the issue.