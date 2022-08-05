Frontier Airlines to break ground on new facility at DIA
Frontier Airlines is expanding its presence at Denver International Airport. The airline plans to break ground on a new facility on the east side of Concourse A on Aug. 8.
The facility will increase the number of Frontier gates from nine to 14. It will also extend its lease by 10 years once the gates are occupied.
All of the gates will be ground loaded -- meaning passengers can get on and off from the front and back of the plane.
