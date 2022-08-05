Watch CBS News
Frontier Airlines to break ground on new facility at DIA

By Danielle Chavira

CBS Colorado

Frontier Airlines is expanding its presence at Denver International Airport. The airline plans to break ground on a new facility on the east side of Concourse A on Aug. 8.

The facility will increase the number of Frontier gates from nine to 14. It will also extend its lease by 10 years once the gates are occupied.

All of the gates will be ground loaded -- meaning passengers can get on and off from the front and back of the plane.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 3:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

