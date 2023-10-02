Frontier Airlines reaches settlement with pilots, allowing them lactate in cockpit

Frontier Airlines, the Denver-based budget airline company, says it will update and clarify its policies on lactating and pregnancy after reaching a settlement with several of its pilots and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The pilots filed a complaint with the EEOC in 2018 and filed a lawsuit the following year against Frontier, saying the company discriminated against pregnant and lactating employees. Frontier denied those claims at the time.

Frontier agreed to the settlement, in part, so as not to admit liability. The airline will now allow pilots to pump breastmilk during "non-critical" portions of flights. It will also allow pregnant pilots to fly, so long as they are medically certified, and offer temporary ground assignments or medical leave for those who can't fly.

The settlement was hailed as a victory for gender equality by civil rights organizations, such as the ACLU, which filed the 2019 lawsuit on behalf of the pilots, along with the law office of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP, and Towards Justice.

"Many companies purport to be family-friendly but fail to provide any support to employees who are pregnant or lactating. We're so proud we could come to an agreement that will benefit pregnant and lactating workers now and into the future," Aditi Fruitwala, a staff attorney for the ACLU's Center for Liberty, said in a statement. "This settlement should serve as a strong message to employers - especially airline employers - that reasonable accommodations such as those agreed to by Frontier Airlines are good for workers, good for families, good for business, and required by the law. We're hopeful this will inspire more change and stronger protections for workers across the airline industry."

Brandy Beck, a Frontier pilot, talked about the workers' reasons for suing in a video produced by the ACLU at the time of the lawsuit.

"I asked, you know, 'can I pump in the lavatory when my flights were too long to wait to pump after I landed?' The only answer I received was, 'we cannot designate the lavatory as a pumping area.' Just trying to find a place to let down to pump so I wasn't in pain and I wasn't distracted was a tough experience," she said.

Stacy Rewitzer, a Frontier flight attendant who had a baby in 2016, told CBS News Colorado in 2017 that Frontier was discriminating against her by refusing to offer accommodations.

"I asked for either a place to breast pump on the plane other than the restroom or accommodate me ... I asked for a ground assignment," she said at the time.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Frontier for comment Sunday but did not immediately hear back. A company spokeswoman did issue a prepared statement, however.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of accommodating the needs of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in the airline industry," said Jacalyn Peter, vice president for labor relations at Frontier Airlines. "Thanks in part to advances in wearable lactation technology, the parties were able to reach an amicable resolution of this case that also maintains our commitment to the highest safety standards."

"Our clients took a huge risk by taking their claims public. After years of litigation, they've helped effect a genuine change for themselves and future Frontier Airlines pilots, making the workplace better for working parents," said Juno Turner, litigation director at Denver-based nonprofit law firm, Towards Justice.

Frontier flight attendants also filed a separate lawsuit at the time of the pilots' and that one was settled last year.

"This is more than civil rights, it's basic human rights," said Amy Burkholder, director of the EEOC's Denver field office. "By providing a place for nursing mothers to pump breast milk, Frontier Airlines ensures their employees are able to continue breastfeeding their children even after returning to work."