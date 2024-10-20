Front Range Mountains of Colorado expected to pick up accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday

Accumulating snow expected in portions of Colorado Sunday night, rain in Denver

Accumulating snow is expected in Colorado Sunday night into Monday. A low pressure system has been sitting near the Four Corners, bringing snow to the San Juan Mountains with on and off rain showers across the Eastern Plains.

The system will finally begin lifting to the northeast, bringing another round of showers overnight to the Plains and snow to the Front Range Mountains.

The current thinking is the snow line drops to about ~9,000'. A general 1-5" is expected, but some higher slopes along the Continental Divide may see upwards of 8".

Most of the accumulations will occur between 3 AM to 9 AM Monday morning. This will create isolated travel impacts for the morning commute. We are watching two areas including the Berthoud Pass and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The First Alert Weather will also be watching the potential for severe storms Sunday night across the southeastern portion of Colorado.