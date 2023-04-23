Friends, family and fans turn out for second night of Lotus show in Denver to honor late member Chuck Morris and his son

It's been nearly two weeks since the bodies of musician Chuck Morris and his son Charley were recovered in Arkansas.

They were found 24 days after the pair disappeared during a kayaking trip in Benton County.

The search turned into a recovery effort within days due to weather conditions and the frigid waters.

Morris Family

Chuck Morris was known for playing percussion in the instrumental electronic jam band Lotus, which is partially based in Denver.

Friends, family and fans are all mourning Chuck and Charley Morris.

Friday and Saturday, the band put on a benefit concert at the Fillmore in Denver for the Morris family and to honor their late percussionist. The Morrises had recently moved to Kansas City, but lived in Colorado for about 10 years prior to that.

Jesse Miller, the band's bass and synth player, said Friday's show was surreal, playing without Morris, who'd been in the band since 2001, about three years after it formed.

"He was just a really unique guy, just really friendly," Miller said of Morris. "He was always the guy that was always down to hang out late after the shows, knew everybody … just a very unique mind, unique musician and just a special person. I don't know anyone else like him."

Jesse Miller, bass player for the band Lotus CBS

Miller described the loss of Morris as "devastating," saying they last played together on a tour that spanned January and February.

"I will say that the fans and the friends and people we've worked with over the years just reaching out and stepping up to help out however they can has just been overwhelming," he said.

Friday's show saw special guests sitting in with the band, something Miller said rarely happens. They performed a range of songs that heavily feature percussion instruments, "to honor the whole history of Chuck with Lotus."

FILE PHOTO: Chuck Morris of Lotus performs during the Sin City Incidents at the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on February 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Genetics, a progressive rock band Morris was also in, opened for Lotus Friday and will again on Saturday.

Outside the Fillmore Saturday, a line of fans waited for the doors to open.

Hanneke Weitering has been listening to Lotus for about 10 years but hasn't seen them since before the pandemic. She got Kyle Lucek into them about two years ago. Friday was his first time seeing them live. The two flew from Kirkland, Washington just for the shows.

"His spirit is here, it's very much alive," Weitering said. "Everyone's been pretty devastated but it's been really to see how everyone's coming together in a time of need to just give each other therapy and hugs and just be there for each other. The Lotus community is just full of love."

Lucek said the Friday show very moving, with almost everyone in the crowd crying or on the verge of tears.

Lotus fans Kyle Lucek, right, and Hanneke Weitering CBS

Miller grew up in Colorado and his brother Luke, who's also in the band, currently lives in Denver. He described it as "a second home" and said the band's extensive ties to the area helped facilitate organizing the show on such short notice. It also provided an opportunity for so many fans and people who knew Chuck to attend and play.

"I'm sure a lot of people watching this have never heard Lotus and never see Chuck," Miller said, "but if they get a chance to see some videos or listen to some music, we've touched a lot of people with music and it's a beautiful thing to share and I encourage them to watch that or listen to that or just enjoy those fruits."

All the proceeds netted from the shows will go toward the Morris family, Miller said.

You can support them by going to the show or donating to their online fundraiser. You can also watch the show live at nugs.net/lotus. As of around 7 p.m., there were still tickets available.