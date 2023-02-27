Find your passion at free Women Powering Change expo this Thursday

It is one of the women's networking events of the year.

Women Powering Change hosts its annual expo – free to all- on Thursday at the DCPA's Seawell ballroom.

A place to find your passion.

"It began ten years ago now, in my backyard," said founder Cynda Collins Arsenault, of the event which draws 1,000 attendees and is completely volunteer-run. "It was amazing! The energy, the interaction that happened. And it was meant to be a one-time event only."

Collins Arsenault says whether your passion is the environment, economic empowerment, youth, healthcare or peace or other issues, you'll find amazing people and infinite opportunities to make a difference at this event.

She said, "It obviously outgrew my backyard. We've had it at several different places. We now have about a hundred organizations, nonprofits. All led by or about women."

All are welcome at the expo. It offers an opportunity to learn from and connect with the people working on issues that call to your heart.

"We so need to have that hope of positive change that is going on," Collins Arsenault added, "People leave with this sense of, yes there is something that we can do. And it's a wonderful feeling to have."

The Women Powering Change expo takes place this Thursday, March 2 at the Seawell Ballroom, Denver Center for Performing Arts from 4 to 7 p.m. Find out more here: https://www.womenpoweringchange.org/

And for details on all the events associated with Week of Women, sponsored by CBS News Colorado, visit Week of Women.