Free vaccine clinic offers COVID, Dtap, MMR, other vaccines for both children, adults

A free vaccine clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccinations, along with many others, for both children and adults. The clinic is put on by Denver Health, in partnership with Clayton Early Learning Center, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The clinic is free and offers routine immunizations including COVID-19, Dtap, Tdap, TD, Hepatitis, HPV-9, MMR and more.

The clinic is at Clayton Early Learning Center located at 3801 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd, Denver, CO 80205 on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

No appointment is necessary, just stop by. 

