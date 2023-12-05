Free tickets available to attend Deion Sanders' award ceremony at University of Colorado Boulder

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was named the 2023 Sports Illustrated "Sportsperson of the Year," and CU Boulder has free tickets that are first-come-first-serve to attend his award acceptance on Wednesday.

BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up in pregame prior to playing the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on November 11, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

According to the CU website, Sanders will accept the award at the CU Events Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The night also coincides with the premiere of "Coach Prime" season two, the docuseries on Amazon Prime Video, which also showcases CU Boulder.

Activities include:

Official presentation of the "Sportsperson of Year Award," with the Sports Illustrated magazine cover featuring Coach Prime surrounded by CU students

Coach Prime-themed giveaways

A chance to win a free pair of Coach Prime Blenders sunglasses

Watch the first two episodes of "Coach Prime" on the CU Events Center big screen

Anyone interested in tickets can visit the CU website to claim them on a first-come-first-serve basis.