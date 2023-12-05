Free tickets available to attend Deion Sanders' award ceremony at University of Colorado Boulder
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was named the 2023 Sports Illustrated "Sportsperson of the Year," and CU Boulder has free tickets that are first-come-first-serve to attend his award acceptance on Wednesday.
According to the CU website, Sanders will accept the award at the CU Events Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The night also coincides with the premiere of "Coach Prime" season two, the docuseries on Amazon Prime Video, which also showcases CU Boulder.
Activities include:
- Official presentation of the "Sportsperson of Year Award," with the Sports Illustrated magazine cover featuring Coach Prime surrounded by CU students
- Coach Prime-themed giveaways
- A chance to win a free pair of Coach Prime Blenders sunglasses
- Watch the first two episodes of "Coach Prime" on the CU Events Center big screen
Anyone interested in tickets can visit the CU website to claim them on a first-come-first-serve basis.
