Free tickets available to attend Deion Sanders' award ceremony at University of Colorado Boulder

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was named the 2023 Sports Illustrated "Sportsperson of the Year," and CU Boulder has free tickets that are first-come-first-serve to attend his award acceptance on Wednesday. 

Arizona v Colorado
BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up in pregame prior to playing the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on November 11, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

According to the CU website, Sanders will accept the award at the CU Events Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The night also coincides with the premiere of "Coach Prime" season two, the docuseries on Amazon Prime Video, which also showcases CU Boulder. 

Activities include:  

  • Official presentation of the "Sportsperson of Year Award," with the Sports Illustrated magazine cover featuring Coach Prime surrounded by CU students
  • Coach Prime-themed giveaways
  • A chance to win a free pair of Coach Prime Blenders sunglasses 
  • Watch the first two episodes of "Coach Prime" on the CU Events Center big screen

Anyone interested in tickets can visit the CU website to claim them on a first-come-first-serve basis. 

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 5:32 PM MST

