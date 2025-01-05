New free shuttle takes Colorado skiers to popular Ski Cooper resort

A new free weekend shuttle service has launched in Leadville, Colorado, connecting the town to the popular Ski Cooper ski resort.

Operated by the same shuttle service that runs throughout the town during the week, the shuttle will operate Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. It will pick up in Leadville at the top of every hour (aside from noon, which is the lunch break when the shuttle does not operate.)

CBS Colorado

The shuttle picks up just outside of the historic Tabor Opera House, near 3rd and Harrison Avenue, you'll see a sandwich board out front where you can line up!

This system will help reduce traffic, eliminate parking needs, and create a convenient drop-off for skiers and riders, as well as employees of the mountain.

The shuttle is equipped with all-terrain studded snow tires for safe travel in winter conditions. Shuttle Driver Nick Hatfield said he's enjoying the change of pace from his usual route in town.

"Better views, it's been fun!" Hatfield said. He believes he's giving the best option to those carrying ski gear who would otherwise have to trudge through the parking lot in ski boots.

"If it is busy, some people would have a 500-yard walk to the lift and I think a 10-yard walk to the lift is a little better," said Hatfield.

CBS Colorado

Shannon Grant, a Leadville local, believes the bus has the potential to be a staple for years to come, but it's still too soon to tell how many people will end up riding the new route.

"We don't know yet because it is brand new, I think this season will tell us whether or not this is something to keep doing," Grant said while riding the shuttle herself Sunday morning. "I'm excited that Ski Cooper and the county is giving it a shot."