Free prostate cancer screenings offered through September in Denver metro area

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office offered free screenings for prostate and skin cancer as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month for employees on Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 13 out of every 100 men will get prostate cancer and two to three of them will die from that cancer.

The most common factor is age. Studies show that the older a man gets, the greater his chance of getting prostate cancer.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office offers free screenings for Prostate Cancer Awareness month. CBS

One Douglas County deputy who received his screening said it is important for him to know so he can continue serving his community and his family.

"I can't serve and protect my community if I'm not around. But more important, for me, is my family. I have two young daughters and my wife to take care of. So, if I'm not around I can't take care of them," said Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. Chad Teller.

Free screenings are being offered through the end of September at various locations around the Denver metro area.