Four people killed in small plane crash at Teller-Fremont county line
Four people were killed in a small plane crash at the Teller-Fremont county line over the weekend. The plane crashed on Saturday.
It took about a day for crews to reach the crash site in a remote area off Phantom Canyon Road.
The single-engine Cessna T-41B took off from the Fremont County Airport bound for the Centennial Airport but crashed shortly after takeoff.
The NTSB is investigating.
