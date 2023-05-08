Watch CBS News
Four people killed in small plane crash at Teller-Fremont county line

Four people were killed in a small plane crash at the Teller-Fremont county line over the weekend. The plane crashed on Saturday. 

It took about a day for crews to reach the crash site in a remote area off Phantom Canyon Road. 

The single-engine Cessna T-41B took off from the Fremont County Airport bound for the Centennial Airport but crashed shortly after takeoff. 

The NTSB is investigating. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 10:56 AM

