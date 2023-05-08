Four people killed in small plane crash at Teller-Fremont county line

Four people killed in small plane crash at the Teller-Fremont county line

Four people were killed in a small plane crash at the Teller-Fremont county line over the weekend. The plane crashed on Saturday.

It took about a day for crews to reach the crash site in a remote area off Phantom Canyon Road.

The single-engine Cessna T-41B took off from the Fremont County Airport bound for the Centennial Airport but crashed shortly after takeoff.

The NTSB is investigating.