Colorado couple fosters kids for 10 years, adopts 7

Right now in Colorado, there are 3,628 children and youth living with a foster family, in congregate care, or with a kinship caregiver. There are 2,427 certified foster and kinship families in Colorado, not enough to meet the need.

Mandie & John have fostered and adopted children who needed family. CBS

Mandie and John were determined to have a family. When they couldn't have children, they became foster parents.

"We tend to make split second decisions that completely change our lives," John said with a laugh.

It may have been a split second decision but it lasted over 10 years. The couple had dozens of children in their home from newborn babies to a teen who was pregnant. Over the years, they've developed a very deliberate parenting-style.

"You have to really focus on therapeutic parenting, trauma relationships, and you have to be very intentional with your interactions, and letting them know they're safe and they're loved," Mandie explained.

Over the years, they found seven children to call their own. They adopted siblings Tobais and Ky as babies. Then Evie came along when she was a newborn. Years later, they took in siblings Megan, Joel, Noah, and Forest.

"I think that people think of adoption like it's all sunshine and rainbows, but people don't realize there's a lot more to it, like the hard stuff, you know," said Megan, who's 15-years-old.

Having the love and support of their family makes a huge difference.

"It was an amazing feeling just knowing that I had that permanent home with them, especially because I love them so much," said Joel, 13.

All the children understand the importance of having family to count on.

"When you don't have family, who's going to be there for you when you most need it," said Evie, 9.

"I feel like everyone should be in a home where they're safe and loved, and that they shouldn't be bounced around all the time, like they should always be in this one stable, loving, kind, home," said Ky, 11.

"My family is really great, and sometimes there'll be a fight, but like you love them unconditionally, you know," said Tobais, 13.

Foster parenting and adoption have been a tough journey for Mandie and John, but well worth every step of the way.

"We were able to be there and help people out, and help those families even reunite, so it was very powerful," John told CBS News Colorado.

