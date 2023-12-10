Clean energy car wipes out power to neighborhood

A battery-powered Tesla crashed into a utility box Saturday afternoon, killing power to the area surrounding a fast food restaurant in Fort Lupton.

The car suffered "an apparent auto drive failure," according to a social media post by the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District.

The car lurched forward while sitting in the drive-thru at the McDonald's restaurant, knocking out power to the immediate area. The restaurant sits just east of the intersection of U.S. 85 and State Highway 52 on the west side of the town.

The fire department stated in its 5:17 p.m. message that United Power should have power restored shortly. By 5:55 p.m., that was indeed the case, per United Power's outage map.

The Tesla was towed away for repairs without further incident, according to the fire department.

