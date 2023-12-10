Watch CBS News
Local News

Clean energy car wipes out power to neighborhood

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A battery-powered Tesla crashed into a utility box Saturday afternoon, killing power to the area surrounding a fast food restaurant in Fort Lupton. 

The car suffered "an apparent auto drive failure," according to a social media post by the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District.

fast-food-tesla-oops-1-ft-lupton-fire-tweet.jpg
Fort Lupton Fire Protection District/X

The car lurched forward while sitting in the drive-thru at the McDonald's restaurant, knocking out power to the immediate area. The restaurant sits just east of the intersection of U.S. 85 and State Highway 52 on the west side of the town.

fast-food-tesla-oops-3-ft-lupton-fire-tweet.jpg
Fort Lupton Fire Protection District/X

The fire department stated in its 5:17 p.m. message that United Power should have power restored shortly. By 5:55 p.m., that was indeed the case, per United Power's outage map

The Tesla was towed away for repairs without further incident, according to the fire department. 

fast-food-tesla-oops-2-cropped-ft-lupton-fire-tweet-jpeg.png
Fort Lupton Fire Department/X
Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor and former photojournalist and editor for CBS Colorado with more than 30 years of journalism experience in print and television media.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 6:03 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.