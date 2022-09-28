Fort Collins to distribute catalytic converter tracker kits next month

Drivers in Fort Collins can help protect their cars against catalytic converter theft. The city will distribute the free kits on Oct. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Police Services building (north parking lot), 2221 S. Timberline Road.

Those kits include a serial number that can be applied to a vehicle's catalytic converter. That number is then registered with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

CATguard

If a catalytic converter is stolen, victims can report the serial number to police. If officers ever find detached catalytic converters, they can check the serial number through CATPA to locate the owner.

"This type of theft has been plaguing our city and our region for years. Anyone can be a victim," said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. "I strongly encourage community members to take advantage of this free opportunity. Together, we can make criminals think twice about targeting vehicles here in Fort Collins."

The kits are free but participants must register at fcgov.com.