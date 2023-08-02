Watch CBS News
Fort Collins to spray for mosquitoes to curb West Nile virus

City of Fort Colins to spray for mosquitoes on Sunday
The City of Fort Collins will spray for mosquitoes to help curb West Nile virus. Fogging trucks will begin spraying in West Fort Collins about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The spraying will continue through about 2 a.m. Monday. The area to be sprayed is from College Avenue to Taft Hill and Mulberry to Carpenter or Spring Mesa.

People are urged to stay inside and keep their pets indoors as well during this time. They are also advised to keep doors and windows closed for about 30 to 60 minutes after spraying. 

