City of Fort Collins employee killed after struck by Transfort bus

A City of Fort Collins employee died after being struck by a Transfort bus on Tuesday night. Fort Collins police said they were alerted to the bus versus pedestrian collision just after 7 p.m. at the Transfort bus maintenance and fueling facility in the 6500 block of Portner Road in Fort Collins.

When police arrived, they found an adult male who had life-threatening injuries from the collision. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed the a bus was out of service and being driven into a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when it struck another city employee who worked at the facility. The employee was crossing the tarmac when the collision occurred. According to police, driver impairment is not suspected.

"We are devastated over this tragic incident and the loss of our valued colleague," said City Manager Kelly DiMartino in a statement. "Our hearts are with all who were involved and impacted by this awful event, and we are working to support family, friends and our fellow coworkers."

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team responded, and an investigation is ongoing.

"The safety and security of our employees is of utmost importance, and a full review of the incident is underway," said DiMartino in a statement.