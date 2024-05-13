Watch CBS News
Fort Carson soldier dies in non-combat related training accident in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Carson Army Post died in a training accident. 1st Lt. Zachary Galli was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 71st EOD Group located at Fort Carson.

He died as a result of a training accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center. 

galli-002-copy.jpg
1st Lt. Zachary Galli was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 71st EOD Group located at Fort Carson. U.S. Army

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli," said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community."

Galli, 23, was an explosive ordnance disposal officer from Williamsburg, Virginia. 

The accident is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 4:33 PM MDT

