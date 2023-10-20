Fort Carson asks for help finding missing Colorado soldier Aaron Frame

Officials at Fort Carson Army Post are asking for the public's help in finding a missing soldier. Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Frame was last seen in formation at Fort Carson at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Frame, 20, is an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team at the Army post south of Colorado Springs. He was last seen in formation on Tuesday but failed to report for duty the next morning.

His family and unit leadership have been unable to contact him since then and the exact cause of his departure is unknown.

Frame is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 186 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a black Kia Forte with Colorado License Plate: AYGU52.

Fort Carson leaders are working with Frame's family, local law enforcement agencies and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division to locate him.

Anyone with information about Aaron's whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Carson Military Consolidated Police Dispatch at 719-526-2333.

The Fort Carson Army Post is located southwest of Colorado Springs between Interstate 25 and Highway 115.