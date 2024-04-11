Former youth pastor arrested for alleged sexual assault on multiple children in Colorado

A former youth pastor was arrested by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies for alleged sexual assault on multiple children over three decades.

Hipolito Gomez-Perdomo, 65, of Fort Collins was accused of sexual assault after a report came in back in early 2023 from a teenage victim who identified him as a suspect and said that the assault happened in the early 2000s when she was a child, according to the sheriff's office.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

LCSO says the victim did not initially report the incident due to fear of repercussions but came forward when they learned that other teenagers were allegedly abused similarly by the suspect.

After the report, investigators gathered information and discovered another victim's report from 2019 about Gomez-Perdomo that involved sexual assault but the District Attorney's Office declined to file charges at the time.

An additional victim also came with a report during the allegations and described a similar pattern of abuse that allegedly happened in late 1990s when she was a child as well.

The victim says that she and her family met Gomez-Perdomo in church. After he reportedly became a "trusted family friend," he sexually assaulted her.

After a long investigation, Gomez-Perdomo was taken into custody in March 2024 for five counts of sexual assault on a child - position of trust and sexual assault on a child, both felonies.