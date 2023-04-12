Former Wednesday's Child thrives after finding forever family

Desiree's life path didn't start easy.

She was featured on CBS News Colorado's Wednesday's Child segment nearly 10 years ago-- a child in the foster care system, waiting for a permanent place to call home. She spent the day walking around Elitch Gardens in donated shoes that were a size too small.

Desiree was featured on CBS News Colorado's Wednesday's Child. CBS

"I remember my shoes not fitting. I was tall as a kid... and so my feet were bigger too. That's what i vividly remember was my feet hurting all day," said Desiree in an interview with CBS Colorado this year.

She didn't let it stop her from enjoying the day back then, winning a stuffed huskey, that turned out to be a lifelong companion.

"I still have the husky I won and another one in my closet, the stuffed animals I still have them," Desiree said.

She has never let difficult circumstances stop her-- even when it meant moving across the country to New York City to be adopted.

Desiree moved to New York to be adopted by a single mother. Amy

Her mom Amy wasn't scared of becoming a single mom of a 13 year old.

"It was just perfect to adopt a teenager for me." Amy said.

Desiree says that she felt that Amy was going to be her mom before they even met in person.

"We started writing letters initially and then worked our way up to phone calls and I think it was definitely those first few phone calls that kindof set it in stone."

The mother and daughter say that the team of people behind Desiree in her group home, the case workers with the state, and the workers at Raise the Future set them up for success.

"Here was a bunch of women who were caring for and taking care of Dezzy and thought, 'oh yeah! Maybe she should move across the country to New York City and live with a single woman.' I think that that boldness on their part and thinking that that was a good idea is amazing."

Now thanks to that boldness and tenacity and the love and support of her mom Desiree's path is wide open.

Desiree had the love and support she needed to get through college and into adulthood. Amy

She's graduated college and is now living and working in New York City, with plans for lots of travel in her future.

"My goal is to go to all 50 states. I'm at like 44 now maybe? I'm up there. Alaska is the big one that we still have to do. That's my main goal in life is the buy my mom a cruise to Alaska."

Today Desiree's message to those who helped her along the way is one of gratitude.

"Just a huge thank you... despite all the hardships I was truly blessed."