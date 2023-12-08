Former Thompson School District paraprofessional arresed in Colorado, accused of sexual exploitation of a child

A former Thompson School District paraprofessional has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images. Joseph Major, 27, was arrested Dec. 7 for sexual exploitation of a child- possession of more than one video and sexual exploitation of a child- possession of more than 20 images.

The investigation began this past summer when the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigator received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC shared information about images showing sexual abuse of young children.

Joseph Major Larimer County

The organization said possession of the images was associated with an unknown suspect in unincorporated Larimer County. After extensive investigation, Larimer County detectives identified Major as the suspect.

Investigators conducted a search warrant on Major's home on Nov. 29. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Dec. 7.

Major was employed with Thompson School District from August 2015 to November 2023. He most recently worked as a para-professional at Peakview Academy at Conrad Ball in Loveland, which serves preschool to eighth-grade students.

"These kinds of cases aren't easy, from a technological or emotional standpoint," said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. "I'm grateful for our investigators who work in this challenging space to protect children and prevent future harm."

Investigators would like to speak to anyone with information about inappropriate or concerning interactions involving Major. People may contact LCSO Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143. Those who want to remain anonymous can also report tips through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.