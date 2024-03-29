Former Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy accused of inappropriate contact with female inmate

A former Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy is in custody for inappropriate contact with a female inmate.

According to the sheriff's office, Kiki Seto turned himself in on Friday and was arrested on a warrant, as authorities investigate an incident between Seto and a 23-year-old female inmate. The woman is still in custody at the county jail.

Pueblo County Jail

Seto had been with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office since April 2023, but he has reportedly been terminated.

Detectives obtained a $50,000 arrest warrant for Seto, and he was booked into the Pueblo County jail on Friday on charges of sexual conduct in a correctional institution and second-degree introducing contraband.

"This behavior is not reflective of the integrity and character of this agency," Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero said. "I take these matters seriously. The safety and well-being of those incarcerated in our jail is a high priority and any behavior that violates the trust and integrity is unacceptable."