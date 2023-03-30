Former Monarch Casino cashier says she's innocent in biggest casino theft in Colorado history

A former casino employee says she is innocent after $500,000 went missing from the Monarch Casino Resort and Spa.

The theft occurred on March 13, when surveillance cameras revealed former cashier Sabrina Eddy, 44, was placing "bricks" of money into a box and then loading that money into a gold-colored minivan. She returned and grabbed more money and transported it to St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver where she was instructed, according to an affidavit.

Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

Eddy claims that she received texts from her boss and was instructed to bring the money because the casino was having issues with a delivery.

She also claims the caller, who posed as her boss, instructed her to deliver the money to a lawyer. Once she brought the money, Eddy received more texting which told her to bring more money, according to the affidavit.

Eddy is expressing her innocence, but the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office isn't buying it.