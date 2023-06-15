Former Loveland police officer facing charges after punching handcuffed woman in face

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has decided to recommend charges against a former Loveland police officer for punching a handcuffed woman in the face. Russell Maranto, 28, will face a charge of third-degree assault.

The incident in question happened May 20 and Maranto was fired three days later.

The Loveland police chief released body cam video of the incident on YouTube last week. The video may be disturbing to some because of the graphic nature of the content.

Loveland Police

It all began on Saturday, May 20 about 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to North Garfield Avenue and East 29th Street in Loveland on reports of an adult female wandering in and out of traffic and speaking incoherently.

She was placed into protective custody and transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies. Once at the hospital, the handcuffed female was escorted to an examination room where she was verbally abusive toward healthcare professionals and spat at a nurse and one of the officers.

According to Loveland police, "that officer responded with inappropriate use of force by striking the female in the face, causing minor injuries to her face."

Maranto was placed on administrative leave and then terminated from his position. The woman, later identified as Angelia Hall, 59, has been charged with third-degree assault.

The Loveland Police Department presented the case to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and on Thursday, Maranto was issued a court summons for the assault charge by the Larimer County District Attorney's Office. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation was conducted independently of the Loveland Police Department's internal review.