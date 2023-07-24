Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Douglas County school bus driver pleads guilty in slamming brakes case, child abuse charges dismissed

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A former school bus driver for Douglas County Schools pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in exchange for 30 counts of child abuse being dismissed. Brian Fitzgerald was immediately sentenced to 48 hours of community service, but the judge deferred his sentence for 12 months. 

Douglas County

The charges for the Castle Rock man stem from an incident where he allegedly slammed on the brakes and sent students into the backs of the seats in front of them.    

Fitzgerald was substitute driving for bus route 207 on March 1 when the incident was reported. 

According to the court, Fitzgerald won't have to do community service if he stays out of legal trouble during the next year.    

First published on July 24, 2023 / 4:03 PM

