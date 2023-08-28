Former DPS teacher Tim Hernández to serve Denver in Colorado House of Representatives

Tim Hernández has been elected by the Vacancy Committee of the Democratic Party for Colorado House District 4. The former Denver Public Schools teacher will serve as the representative-elect for the district.

Hernández replaces Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, who was elected Denver City Council Member At-Large in April's municipal elections.

"The people of Denver's Northside and Westside deserve a representative who has lived experiences with our community's struggles. I am happy to say today that the people of HD4 elected a teacher, a Chicano and a Northsider," said Representative-Elect Hernández in a statement. "I am hopeful and excited that we will work to dismantle oppressive policies in Colorado and in the communities I have the privilege of representing."

"As a lifelong resident of the Northside, I am proud to stand today with community and vacancy members, having fulfilled our duty to elect the new House District 4 State Representative, Tim Hernández," said Emma Bliesener, Chair of House District 4. "Special thanks to the precinct organizers for their commitment to the North and West sides of Denver and for engaging in this process alongside us. We look forward to working with Representative Hernández in the fight for progress, inclusivity and amplifying our collective voice at the state level."

Hernández's contract was not renewed by DPS last spring. His departure prompted North High School students to walk out of class. they were calling for his reinstatement. Some said that he was unfairly targeted when he tried to advocate for students on Denver's north side.