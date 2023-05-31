Watch CBS News
Former DPS superintendent Susana Cordova named Commissioner of Education for Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Former Denver Public Schools superintendent Susana Cordova is returning to Colorado as the state's Commissioner of Education. The Colorado Board of Education backed her nomination. 

The board is bound by law to wait two weeks before voting on her appointment to the position. 

Cordova led DPS for two years before taking a job as the deputy superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District. 

Cordova would be the first Latina in the role as Commissioner of Education for Colorado. 

