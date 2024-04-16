Former Denver Public Schools communications director accuses superintendent of keeping information from public

Former Denver Public Schools Executive Director of Communications Will Jones claims the district's superintendent is trying to keep information from the public. Jones left DPS in February after nine years with the district.

He served under several superintendents during his time with the district. Jones said DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero should not be instituting policies that shield information from the public when the mission of the district is to serve children.

Former Exec. Dir. Communications of Denver Public Schools Will Jones. CBS

"I also recently learned that your employee just mandated that all members of the DPS communications team must now sign confidentiality agreements. A curious mandate," said Jones during the public comment section of the DPS board meeting.

Denver Public Schools released this statement, "Staff sign NDAs (or nondisclosure agreements) to remind them of their obligations under privacy laws. These NDAs do not prevent employees from speaking out, as all who sign are still protected under the Federal Whistleblower Protection Program."

Marrero has served as superintendent of DPS for three years.