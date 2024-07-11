Former Colorado police officer sentenced to prison in deadly shooting of teen

Sentencing hearing for Adam Holen turns emotional after conviction for manslaughter

A judge sentenced former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen to two years in prison and three years probation on Thursday in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old. A jury found Holen guilty of manslaughter in February.

Adam Holen CBS

Peyton Blitstein had just turned 17 when he was killed in November 2021. Holen was no longer a police officer at the time of the fatal shooting.

Peyton Blitstein CBS

Doorbell video showed Holen confronting Blitstein and his friends about speeding through a southeast Aurora neighborhood. As the argument escalated, doorbell video showed both Holen and Blitstein pulling out guns and firing.

After the teen was hit, Holen performed CPR. According to an arrest affidavit, Holen admitted to pulling his gun first, saying he felt threatened. But he said the teen fired first.

Aurora Police

According to the arrest affidavit, the gun found near Blitstein was a ghost gun and didn't have a serial number.