Colorado jury finds former Greenwood Village police officer guilty of manslaughter in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

On Tuesday, a jury found former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen guilty of manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old. The teen was shot and killed a little more than two years ago. 

Adam Holen walks into the Arapahoe County Justice Center on Tuesday. CBS

Peyton Blitstein had just turned 17 when he was killed in November 2021. Holen was no longer a police officer at the time of the fatal shooting.

Peyton Blitstein CBS

Doorbell video showed Holen confronting Blitstein and his friends about speeding through a southeast Aurora neighborhood. As the argument escalated, doorbell video showed both Holen and Blitstein pulling out guns and firing. 

After the teen was hit, Holen performed CPR. According to an arrest affidavit, Holen admitted to pulling his gun first, saying he felt threatened. But he says the teen fired first.

According to the arrest affidavit, the gun found near Blitstein was a ghost gun and didn't have a serial number.

Aurora Police

Sentencing for Holen is scheduled for May 20. 

Holen had been charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon while drunk.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 5:03 PM MST

