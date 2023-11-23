Former Broncos defensive end, 2-time Super Bowl champion Harald Hasselbach dies at 56

Former Denver Broncos defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champ Harald Hasselbach has died, the Broncos announced Thursday. He was 56 years old.

Hasselbach was a part of the Broncos from 1994 to 2000 and a key member of Denver's back-to-back championship teams in 1998 against the Green Bay Packers and 1999 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

17 Sep 1995: Harald Hasselbach #96 of the Denver Broncos runs on the field during a game against the Washington Redskins at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Redskins 38-31. Mike Powell / Getty Images

Hasselbach appeared in 131 total games for the Broncos. He recorded 154 total tackles with 119 being solo and finished with 17.5 sacks for his career. He also had four forced fumbles and recoveries as a Bronco.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Harald Hasselbach (1994-00), a DE on our back-to-back Super Bowl teams who courageously fought a recent cancer diagnosis.



Our hearts go out to Harold’s wife, Aundrea, his four children & many loved ones.



Before his NFL career, Hasselbach played college football at the University of Washington. He spent four seasons in the Canadian Football League after being drafted by the Calgary Stampeders back in 1989. He eventually became a CFL all-star and won a Grey Cup.

Hasselback is one of at least 10 players to win a Super Bowl and Grey Cup in their career.

He was eventually inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame back in 2016 for becoming one of South Delta Secondary School's greatest athletes.

It was reported by the team that Hasselbach died in the comfort of his home after a six-month battle with cancer. He reportedly leaves behind his wife, four children and four grandchildren.