Forest Service purchases Colorado site of rare dinosaurs tracks

The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday the purchase of 27 acres of private property in Ouray County which contain "the largest continuous dinosaur trackway in the world."

The site features 134 consecutive fossilized footprints which cover 106 yards and loop in a 270-degree turn, "a rare occurrence in the fossil record of dinosaurs," the USFS stated in a press release. The footprints are etched in sandstone layers that are over 150 million years old.

The tracks are believed to be made by a single sauropod dinosaur. Sauropods are a family of massive, long-tailed, long-necked and small-headed herbivores including brontosaurus, brachiosaurus and diplodicus.

A 2021 study of the site hypothesizes the tracks were left behind when the dinosaur tromped through a sandy creekbed covered by shallow water. Researchers discuss in the study that the four-legged creature exhibited an uneven,"tortuous" gait and may have been walking on its hind legs. Plus, the only other known sauropod footprints which circled back to cross themselves were found in a China quarry in 2016, but were not studied before they were destroyed.

A team of researchers studies dinosaurs tracks on private land near Ouray in September 2020. U.S. Forest Service

"By preserving these fossilized imprints," stated Jim Pitts, Acting Forest Supervisor for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, "we are not only safeguarding a valuable scientific resource but also creating an incredible opportunity for the public to connect with the distant past, inspiring curiosity, education and stewardship."

The land is comprised of three mining claims parcels which previously belonged to the Jack Charles family. The USFS purchased the three parcels from Charles Real Estate Trust using funds from the the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The amount of the purchase was not disclosed.

Aerial view of a fossilized dinosaur trackway known as the West Gold Hill Dinosaur Track site. U.S. Forest Service

The Charles family has owned the land since 1945, according to the USFS press release, in hopes of one day prospecting for gold there.

"Jack Charles and his five children often spent their summer vacation packing supplies for their camp to improve the sites and trails," the press release states. "It wasn't until 2021 that the family became aware that the pothole-like features on their property were prehistoric dinosaur tracks. The tracks, which often held water, were a favorite resting spot for their family dogs. The family approached the Forest Service in 2022 about the agency's interest in acquiring the land for public and research benefit due to the unique features along the trail."

"The family is happy to offer this unique trackway to the U.S. Forest Service, ensuring that the land is protected and enjoyed by future generations," said Anita McDonald, daughter of Jack Charles and a trustee of the estate, through the Forest Service.

The area is named the West Gold Hill Dinosaur Track site. In-person access begins at the Silvershield Trailhead on the west side of Ouray. Parking is limited and located in a residential neighborhood. The trail is steep and rugged, as reported by the Forest Service, and climbs 1,600 feet in elevation over its two-mile length.

GMUG intends to install signage with interpretive information along the trail. It will also build a web page for site.

West Gold Hill joins several established and related parks throughout the state including Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Picket Wire Canyonlands, and Dinosaur Ridge, among others.