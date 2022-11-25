Get your permit to cut down your own tree this year

This year, the USDA Forest Service is selling Christmas tree permits online for Coloradans who want to cut down their own tree. Permits are also available through some Forest Service offices.

Elizabethsalleebauer

Visitors who go to Recreation.gov can purchase a permit, view maps of cutting areas, learn more about the types of trees to cut, and other planning and safety tips.

"I have fond memories of taking my daughter, who is now fifteen years old, to cut a Christmas tree when she was still learning to walk," said acting Deputy Forest and Grassland Supervisor Brian Banks in a statement. "Now she will be driving us," Banks said. "It is a wonderful opportunity to spend time outdoors while helping the Forest Service maintain resilient landscapes."

The cost is $12.50 per tree for the San Carlos, Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts and $22.50 per tree for the South Park, South Platte and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts (including a $2.50 online transaction fee).

A close up of young man cutting down a pine tree with a small wood saw to take home for christmas. Franziska & Tom Werner / Getty Images

Additional Information from the Forest Service:

The Forest Service's Christmas tree-cutting program improves forest health by thinning densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Areas that will benefit from having trees harvested are identified by forest health experts ahead of time. Removing these trees from the designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can improve wildlife habitat by creating open areas that provide food.