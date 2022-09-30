Forest Service approves $10 overnight fee for Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

The Forest Service approved a special overnight fee for areas in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. The revenue will help to restore and better manage the popular area.

Forest Service

Recreational activities near Maroon Bells have increased in the past decade. Overnight use has quadrupled since 2006. This has led to significant challenges with overcrowding, large amounts of trash and human waste, user conflicts and large-scale environmental damage like campsite soil and vegetation compaction, trail erosion and loss of vegetation.

"We have been hearing loud and clear that the public wants us to keep this area a premiere backcountry destination by getting a handle on this over-use and environmental damage," said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. "This overnight permit and fee program is critical to giving us the resources we need to effectively manage, restore and protect this cherished area."

Beginning next year, the fee will be $10 per adult from May through October with a $6 processing fee.

Forest Service

People 16 and under will not be charged. This does not affect the Maroon Bells Scenic Area and is only in place for overnight camping in certain areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

Only the most heavily used areas will require the overnight permit and fee, including Conundrum Hot Springs, the "Four Pass Loop" (which includes Crater Lake and Snowmass Lake), Geneva Lake, and Capitol Lake. Together these areas make up about 28 percent of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Permits and fees may be required in additional areas in future years if rangers begin seeing significant impacts from overcrowding and pre-established capacities are exceeded.

Forest Service

Additional Information from the Forest Service:

The 181,535-acre Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness is an internationally known destination for wilderness recreation. It is jointly managed by the White River National Forest and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests. There are 26 trailheads that access a trail network of 173 miles.