Recall issued for over 1 million Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs over potential brake fluid leak

Ford has issued a safety recall for 1.28 million Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans sold in the U.S. over faulty brake fluid hoses that can rupture, requiring more distance to stop the vehicles and "increasing the risk of a crash," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The affected vehicles are approximately 1.2 million Ford Fusions made between 2013 and 2018, and about 113,000 Lincoln MKZs of the same model years.

A worker prepares a Ford Fusion Energi sedan at the company's booth ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, in this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty

NHTSA said in a document detailing the recall that 2% of the affected vehicles are estimated to have the defect. Owners of vehicles subject to the recall will be "notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer" for the required repair, NHTSA said, adding that the notification letters are "expected to be completed by April 28, 2023."

Owners will not be charged for the repair, NHTSA said.

According to the federal agency, a hose carrying brake fluid to the front brakes on the affected vehicles can rupture due to normal wear and tear associated with its interaction with suspension and steering hardware, causing "a progressive brake fluid leak."

In cars that have the leak, drivers may notice the brake pedal depressing further under their feet, "together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash."

In addition to the change in the braking behavior of affected vehicles, NHTSA said a brake fluid warning light may illuminate on the dashboard if a leak is detected.

It's not the first brake-related recall for Ford in recent years. Almost one year ago exactly, the auto giant recalled nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because of a potential brake fluid leak.

That recall covered some F-150 pickups from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017.