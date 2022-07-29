Foothills Animal Shelter offering half-price pet adoptions this weekend

Families looking to add a furry friend to their home can do so for a bargain price this weekend. The Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is offering 50% off adoption fees starting Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. It's the shelter's 'Find Your Sunshine' adoption special.

The shelter has more than 100 dogs, cats and small pets looking for new homes. All cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

All adoptions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis and normal screening applies during adoption promotions. The adoption center is open daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Adoption visits end at 4:30 p.m.