Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Two football teams in Aurora could face consequences after players got into a fight on the field last week. Investigators are examining a video that shows when the fight started between Aurora Central High School and Rangeview High School before the camera pans away.

Aurora police say the fight happened after a play and it involved one player trying to punch another after a tackle. Those punches seemed to cause a ripple effect on others in the stadium fighting.

CHSAA said it is aware and waiting to hear from the Aurora Public School before making any more statements.

The district says it's proud of how the coaches handled the situation and is focusing on supporting the athletes.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 5:15 PM

