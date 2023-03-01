Foo Fighters set to play Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival during first tour since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters are coming to Colorado as part of a growing list of concerts nationwide and abroad, as Dave Grohl and the band are set to return to the stage together since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

According to the band's website, Foo Fighters will perform during Jazz Aspen Snowmass' 2023 Labor Day weekend festival in Aspen on Sept. 3. The band is now up to 14 confirmed shows, beginning in May in Gilford, New Hampshire.

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 20: Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

The Foo Fighters performance at JAS is part of a 3-day concert series (Sept. 1-3) that includes headlining bands and artists The Lumineers, and Old Dominion. Grace Potter, Brothers Osbourne, James Bay, Billy Idol and Jade Jackson will also take to the stage during the festival.

Hawkins died in March 2022 while Foo Fighters were on the road for a tour in South America. He was 50 years old.

After his death, the band and fellow rock 'n' roll legends joined together for a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on stage live at Wembley Stadium in London. That show included a performance by his son, drummer Oliver Shane Hawkins, when he played Foo Fighters song "My Hero" with Dave Grohl.

To see the Foo Fighters perform at JAS, you will, as of March 1, need to purchase either a general admission pass or VIP tickets for the entirety of the festival. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date based on availability.