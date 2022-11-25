Watch CBS News
Local News

Focus on the Family headquarters sign targeted by vandals

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Focus on the Family sign in Colorado Springs was targeted by vandals. This happened at the church headquarters less than a week after the deadly shooting at Club Q where five people were killed and more than a dozen others injured.

focus-on-the-family-graffiti-3-copy.jpg
CBS

The spray paint makes up the words "Their blood is on your hands- Five lives taken."

Police are investigating the graffiti. 

focus-on-the-family-graffiti-2-copy.jpg
CBS

The organization has been vocal about what they consider to be traditional family values and has spoken out about adding sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression to nondiscrimination laws. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 3:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.