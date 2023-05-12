Flooding closes roads across the Denver metro area, surrounding counties

The Denver Metro Area has seen a quarter of its average annual rainfall over just two days according to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. The intense rainfall has caused areas of standing water as well as some rivers and streams to top their banks, spilling onto and closing roadways.

The City of Thornton pushed out emergency alerts just before 4 a.m. Friday because of flooding which had caused widespread road closures across the city.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over 144th Avenue in Thornton at 11 a.m. which showed the roadway completely covered by rising water.

Road closures due to flooding:

-E 144th Ave closed between Washington & York Streets

-York St closed between E-470 & E 156th Ave

-E 156th Ave closed between York St & Colorado Blvd



Detour info in the pics, courtesy of the City of Thornton T-Alerts

There were several road closures due to flooding around the Denver metro area including Alameda and Havana in Aurora, where several vehicles were disabled.

The flooding knocked out power to traffic lights in the intersection.

The flooding has knocked out power in the area of Alameda and Havana, including to traffic lights. Conditions are improving, but we can’t reopen the roads until power is restored.



Traffic is still down to one lane on NB Havana. SB unaffected.

Several roadways were closed in Adams County on Thursday due to flooding and heavy rain. They will remain unpassable to the public until flood waters recede and repairs are made.

The following roads are currently closed to the public:

26th Ave., between Yulle Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

64th Ave., between Piggott Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

Piggott Rd. from 80th Ave. to 88th Ave.

Old Victory Rd., from Hwy. 36 to Hwy. 79

72nd Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

Road 15, from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

26th Ave., from Strasburg Rd. to Comanche Dr.

26th Ave., from Piggott Rd. to Yulle Rd.

48th Ave., from Strasburg Rd. to Piggott Rd.

112th Ave., from Headlight Rd. to Nordbye Rd.

112th Ave., from Behrens Rd. to Horrogate Rd.

72nd Ave. from Converse Rd. to SH 79

80th Ave., from Schumaker Rd. to SH 79

Cameron Dr., from Guy Ct. to O'Brien

Converse Rd., from 128th Ave. to 144th Ave.

Converse Rd., from 88th Ave. to 112th Ave.

E. 112th Ave., from SH 79 to Converse Rd.

104th Ave., at Manilla Rd. and at Tumbleweed Ct.

64th Ave., from Converse Rd. to Schumaker Rd.

Converse Rd., from 88th Ave. to 64th Ave.

72nd Ave., at Converse Rd. and SH 79

80th Ave., from SH 79 to Schumaker Rd.

112th Ave., from Himalaya Rd. to Picadilly

In addition to road closures, all Adams County Trails are closed until further notice. These include:

South Platte River Trail

Clear Creek Trail

Niver Creek Trail

Little Dry Creek Trails

For more information on the road closures in Adams County please call 303.853.7137.

The following Weld County roads are under emergency closures due to flooding and drivers are urged to not drive past barricades. View the closures on the road closure map as well: https://www.co.weld.co.us/maps/publicinfrastructure/

WCR 6 fr. WCR 23 to Hwy 85

WCR 8 fr. WCR 23 to Hwy 85

WCR 16 fr. WCR 71 to WCR 73

WCR 16 fr. WCR 73 to WCR 77

WCR 42 fr. WCR 45 to WCR 47

WCR 48 fr. WCR 43 to WCR 45

WCR 50 fr. WCR 59 to WCR 61

WCR 61 fr. Hwy 34 to WCR 50

WCR 57 fr. WCR 76 to WCR 78

WCR 74 fr. Hwy 392 to WCR 79

WCR 76 fr. WCR 51 to WCR 53

WCR 100 fr. WCR 89 to WCR 390

First Alert Traffic Specialist Makenzie O'Keefe also reported closures:

Spader Way in Broomfield from Community Park to Descombes.

One lane closed northbound 225 at Colfax Ave.

Wadsworth and 1st.

Closures at Cherry Creek reservoir: Lake View Road from 12 Mile Trail to Cottonwood Creek Trail.

O'Keefe cautions drivers not to venture into areas of standing water as they could be deceptively deep and it only take a little standing water to lift a vehicle.