Thunderstorms cause flight delays at Denver International Airport
Thunderstorms that were moving across the Denver metro area on Sunday were causing flight delays in the late afternoon at Denver International Airport.
The airport tweeted "The afternoon thunderstorms are here again causing delays and diverts. Check with your airline for current flight status."
A few storms on Sunday could produce damaging wind gusts and hail up to one inch or larger. That threat is mostly confined to the locations east of Interstate 25 on Colorado's Eastern Plains.
Keep up to date on flight status at Denver International Airport
The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com. Visit DIA's website at flydenver.com.
