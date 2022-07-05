Watch CBS News
Flash Flood Warning issued for East Troublesome Fire burn scar

By Jennifer McRae

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Grand County, including the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. The National Weather Service issued the warning that will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday due to heavier rain over the burn area. 

The East Troublesome Fire along Cottonwood Pass on Oct. 21. 2020 (credit: Andrew Lussie/Inciweb)

The East Troublesome Fire scorched 193,812 acres in 2020. Its origination point was in the Arapaho National Forest and it was determined to be human-caused. 

