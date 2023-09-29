Flames shoot from burning abandoned building in Lakewood early Friday morning

West Metro Firefighters rush to put out fire at abandoned building in Lakewood

West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning abandoned building in Lakewood before dawn Friday morning. The building is located near 13th and Chase.

An abandoned building was on fire in Lakewood early Friday morning. CBS

Firefighters had to wait until Xcel Energy crews could cap the gas line before the fire could be extinguished. Crews were still on the scene after the sun came up, putting out hot spots.

"A lot of the buildings in this area are abandoned, this is not the first time that we've been here on a structure fire in an abandoned building. There are several buildings in this particular block that are abandoned," said Rhonda Scholting with West Metro Fire.

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the building when the fire started. What caused the fire is being investigated.