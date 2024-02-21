First Colorado Buc-ee's gets opening date in Johnstown

The first Buc-ee's in Colorado is set to open this spring and now the Johnstown location for the iconic store and gas station with the beaver mascot has an official opening date.

The Johnstown location is scheduled to open on March 18 at 6 a.m. and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., at which town leaders -- including the mayor, town council and town manager -- are expected to attend. It will be the company's 48th store in the U.S. with dozens of locations across Texas and the south.

"We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee's will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they'll ever find on a road trip."

The company says the Johnstown location will bring 200 full-time jobs to the area.

The store will be at 5201 Nugget Road at the southwest corner of I-25 and County Road 48.