First avalanche death in Colorado this season reported in San Miguel County

The first death attributed to an avalanche so far this season in Colorado has been reported in San Miguel County. Rescuers located the missing person early Tuesday morning.

The person found was deceased from what is believed to be traumatic injuries suffered in an avalanche.

"On behalf of all of us at the Sheriff's Office and our Search and Rescue team, I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this gentleman. I'd also like to thank our SAR team for their work in this inherently risky mission," said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters.

The search mission began on Monday night to locate a single skier believed to have been caught in an avalanche sometime Monday in the Waterfall Creek area of Ophir south of Telluride. Dispatchers had received a call that the male was overdue from his backcountry outing.

The deceased's identity has not been released pending notification of the family.

San Miguel County Search and Rescue was still operating in the Waterfall Creek area of Ophir on Tuesday and requested the public stay out of the area.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website, there haven't been any reported deaths in Colorado attributed to avalanches so far this season. The avalanche danger in the area where the avalanche occurred was listed as "considerable" on Tuesday morning.

Ophir is located about 370 miles southwest of Denver.