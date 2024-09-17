Strong to severe storms in Colorado bringing damaging winds

Severe Storms And Intense Wind Likely This Afternoon

Severe Storms And Intense Wind Likely This Afternoon

Severe Storms And Intense Wind Likely This Afternoon

It's a rare September set-up as an advancing low-pressure system will race across Colorado on Tuesday, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms, and the threat of damaging wind gusts.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. CBS

A large portion of the state is under a Level 1 "Marginal Risk" for severe weather, with Eastern Colorado under a Level 2 "Slight Risk", and the Northeastern corner of the state under a Level 3 "Enhanced Risk." The communities under that Enhanced Risk are under the greatest threat of powerful wind gusts, reaching 70+ mph at times.

Wind gusts across the Denver metro area and Front Range can reach 40-60 mph throughout as this system moves through.

Winds will calm by Tuesday night, as rain and storms leave Colorado with calmer weather returning on Wednesday. CBS

Activity began firing up in Western Colorado early Tuesday morning, and by the afternoon is expected to reach the I-25 corridor, tracking East out of the state late Tuesday night. Storms are expected to reach the Denver metro and Front Range around 2 p.m. Tuesday with impacts lasting until the dinner hour.

Storms are expected to reach the Denver metro and Front Range around 2 PM Tuesday with impacts lasting until the dinner hour. CBS

Winds will calm by Tuesday night, as rain and storms leave Colorado. Calmer weather returns by Wednesday.