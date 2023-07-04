Watch CBS News
Local News

Fireworks debris investigated as cause of house fire in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

House fire in Aurora possibly started by fireworks debris
House fire in Aurora possibly ignited by fireworks debris 00:15

Fire authorities investigated whether fireworks debris caused a house fire in Aurora late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to the home in the 600 block of South Worchester Street on the west side of I-225 and Exposition Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Monday. 

complex-fire.png
CBS

When they arrived, crews found an active fire in the attic. Aurora Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the home. 

The two adults, two children, three dogs and two cats were able to escape the burning home safely. They were displaced until repairs to the home can be completed. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 1:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.