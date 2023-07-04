Fireworks debris investigated as cause of house fire in Aurora

Fire authorities investigated whether fireworks debris caused a house fire in Aurora late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to the home in the 600 block of South Worchester Street on the west side of I-225 and Exposition Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

CBS

When they arrived, crews found an active fire in the attic. Aurora Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the home.

The two adults, two children, three dogs and two cats were able to escape the burning home safely. They were displaced until repairs to the home can be completed.