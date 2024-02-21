Watch CBS News
Firefighters rush to burning home in Centennial where large plume of black smoke visible over Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to a burning home in Centennial on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at a home in the 7400 block of S. Kit Carson Street about 11:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a large plume of black smoke rising from the flames. They immediately put water on the fire.

No injuries have been reported. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

