Firefighters rescue person who fell through ice trying to rescue dog in Arvada

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in Arvada were able to rescue a person who went out on some ice to rescue their dog. The rescue happened Thursday morning at Garrison Lake off West 51st Avenue. 

Rescuers said the victim went onto the ice after the dog fell through the icy surface into the water. 

Both the person and the dog are going to be ok. Fire crews said it's a reminder to never go after the dog on an unstable frozen surface. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 3:34 PM

