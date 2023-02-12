Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters pull 155-pound St. Bernard out of icy reservoir

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Fire agencies are praising a dog owner for staying on shore after his animal fell through the ice on a Westminster lake Saturday. 

"The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location," Adams County Fire Rescue praised in a social media post. "Well done all!"  

st-bernard-ice-rescue-3-adams-cnty-fire-tweet.jpg
Adams County Fire Rescue/Twitter

The dog, a 155-pound St. Bernard named "Mumford," was pulled from the Jim Baker Reservoir near 62nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Firefighters from Adams County and Westminster Fire responded to the call at 2:20 p.m. 

"Mumford" was all smiles and wags when reunited with his unidentified owner.

"Everyone was ecstatic," ACFR spokerperson Julie Browman told CBS4 of the outcome.

st-bernard-ice-rescue-6-adams-cnty-fire-on-fb.jpg
Adams County Fire Rescue/Facebook

Details of how "Mumford" got onto the ice were not provided.   

First published on February 12, 2023 / 11:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.