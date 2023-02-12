Firefighters pull 155-pound St. Bernard out of icy reservoir

Fire agencies are praising a dog owner for staying on shore after his animal fell through the ice on a Westminster lake Saturday.

"The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location," Adams County Fire Rescue praised in a social media post. "Well done all!"

Adams County Fire Rescue/Twitter

The dog, a 155-pound St. Bernard named "Mumford," was pulled from the Jim Baker Reservoir near 62nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Firefighters from Adams County and Westminster Fire responded to the call at 2:20 p.m.

Crews responded with @WestyFire at 2:20 this afternoon at Baker Reservoir to an ice rescue of a dog. The dog had gone out onto the ice and fallen in. Crews went out into the ice and pulled the dog out of the water. The St.Bernard is in great shape and happy to see his owners! pic.twitter.com/qFeIyJzobZ — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 11, 2023

"Mumford" was all smiles and wags when reunited with his unidentified owner.

"Everyone was ecstatic," ACFR spokerperson Julie Browman told CBS4 of the outcome.

Adams County Fire Rescue/Facebook

Details of how "Mumford" got onto the ice were not provided.